Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 1,580 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $234.96 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.92 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.32. The company has a market capitalization of $746.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

