Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 729 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average is $125.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

