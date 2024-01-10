Smith Salley & Associates Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $435.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $348.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $421.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.37.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
