Smith Salley & Associates Buys 260 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $195.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.91 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

