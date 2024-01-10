Smith Salley & Associates Buys 764 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.88.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $482.09 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $467.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

