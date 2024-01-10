Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in CSX were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,627,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,059,000 after acquiring an additional 173,974 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 46.2% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

