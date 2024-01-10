Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

