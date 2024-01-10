Smith Salley & Associates Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $229.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

