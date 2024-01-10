Smith Salley & Associates Has $304,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $225.76 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

