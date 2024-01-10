Smith Salley & Associates Has $692,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $301.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.92 and a 12 month high of $305.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.20 and a 200-day moving average of $280.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

