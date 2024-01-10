Smith Salley & Associates Has $761,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after purchasing an additional 393,607,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after buying an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

