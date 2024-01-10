Smith Salley & Associates Purchases Shares of 1,277 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $605.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.22 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

