Smith Salley & Associates Purchases Shares of 660 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,573.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,527.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,350.89. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $896.31 and a 12 month high of $1,660.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

