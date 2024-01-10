Smith Salley & Associates Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

