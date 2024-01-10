Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

