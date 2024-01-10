Smith Salley & Associates Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

