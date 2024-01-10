Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Position Raised by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares during the quarter. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure accounts for approximately 2.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 1.02% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 60,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,697. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $321.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOI

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,178,875 shares in the company, valued at $25,812,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.