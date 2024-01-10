Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solo Brands in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solo Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. William Blair cut Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $317.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.85.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $110.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Solo Brands news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

