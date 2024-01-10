Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $317.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Solo Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.88 million. Analysts expect that Solo Brands will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $502,585.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,749.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

