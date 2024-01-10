Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Has $68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $436.60. The stock had a trading volume of 827,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,267. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $349.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

