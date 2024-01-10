Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,826 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,603. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

