SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 388,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 233,790 shares.The stock last traded at $18.54 and had previously closed at $18.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $6,842,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 36,589 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 165,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

