SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 766,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,602. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

