SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.69. 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,700. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day moving average is $181.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.