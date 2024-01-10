SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 96,936 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 31,860 shares.The stock last traded at $132.51 and had previously closed at $132.42.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

