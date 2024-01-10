SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.35. 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $93.55 and a 1 year high of $110.56.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

