SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,634,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 757,984 shares.The stock last traded at $47.10 and had previously closed at $46.93.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,463,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,809,000 after purchasing an additional 93,174 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 824,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 812,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4,827.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 724,511 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 461,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

