SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,276,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 368,170 shares.The stock last traded at $47.86 and had previously closed at $47.77.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

