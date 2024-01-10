SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Lifted by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL remained flat at $28.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 299,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,833. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

