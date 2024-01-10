SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Lowered by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPLG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 413,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.