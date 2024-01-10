SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. 392,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,508. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

