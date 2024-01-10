SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. 411,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

