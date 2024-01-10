SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,201. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $76.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

