SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.28. 89,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,389. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.09. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

