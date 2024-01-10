SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,224. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.