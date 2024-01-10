SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.45

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 2953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $474,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 457,974 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,058,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,641,000 after acquiring an additional 147,708 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

