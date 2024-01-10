Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 1,073,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,134,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.