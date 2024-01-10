Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,797. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

