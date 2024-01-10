State of Michigan Retirement System Has $28.83 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.14% of Zoom Video Communications worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,070,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $686,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,775 shares of company stock worth $6,690,102. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

ZM traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 481,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,514. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

