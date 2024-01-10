State of Michigan Retirement System Has $29.86 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.62. 279,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.88. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

