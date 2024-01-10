State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $122,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO traded down $9.50 on Wednesday, hitting $1,072.99. 396,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,923. The firm has a market cap of $502.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $559.11 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,008.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $914.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

