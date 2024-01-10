State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. 1,949,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,084. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

