State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $31,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after purchasing an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. 712,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,705,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.