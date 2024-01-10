State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 16,200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $45,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 384,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 135,780 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 252,771 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 178,786 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,211,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.