State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Paycom Software worth $42,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 13.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $8,711,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $201.43. 80,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,151. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.