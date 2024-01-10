State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,900 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $266,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.73. 76,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,580. The company has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.