State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,600 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $35,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in General Electric by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 164,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 102,581 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,384,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.88. 650,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,556. General Electric has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $129.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

