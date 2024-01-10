State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 187,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.53. 632,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,547. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

