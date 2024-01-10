Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 12th

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, January 12th. The 1-12500 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, January 12th.

Steel Partners Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $810.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Steel Partners

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its position in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.