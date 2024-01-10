STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $223.98. 92,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.77.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

